  Whatting
The iPad diary, just for you
Still using PDF templates in Goodnotes? It's time to stop wandering from one PDF to another—come to Whatting! With Whatting, you can create your own custom diary layout by combining widgets just the way you like. Start for free today!
the iPad Diary, Just for You
Whatting by
was hunted by
Chanwoo Kim
in iPad, Productivity, Notes. Made by
Chaebeen
,
celina
,
Chanwoo Kim
and
ahjung jin
. Featured on April 14th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Whatting's first launch.