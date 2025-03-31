Launches
Whatting
Whatting
The iPad diary, just for you
Still using PDF templates in Goodnotes? It's time to stop wandering from one PDF to another—come to Whatting! With Whatting, you can create your own custom diary layout by combining widgets just the way you like. Start for free today!
iPad
Productivity
Notes
Whatting
the iPad Diary, Just for You
125
Points
12
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
Whatting by
Whatting
was hunted by
Chanwoo Kim
in
iPad
Productivity
Notes
. Made by
Chaebeen
,
celina
,
Chanwoo Kim
and
ahjung jin
. Featured on April 14th, 2025.
Whatting
is not rated yet. This is Whatting's first launch.