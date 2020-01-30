WhatsApp + Hi5
First employee recognition platform powered by WhatsApp.
Hi, Product Hunters😸 Gary, co-founder of Hi5 here. As some of you might know, recognition via WhatsApp has been our most requested feature for the last while, with lots of you waiting patiently while we worked on it over the last few weeks 🔨 Today we’re incredibly happy to announce that the Hi5 + Whatsapp integration is here 🎉🙏 Our mission is to make continuous peer-to-peer recognition and feedback as simple as possible.💅 So, let me know what you think in the comments below 👇 Happy Hi5’ing!
So proud to finally be able to launch this! It's a game-changer, as most of our bigger clients struggle to create space for blue collar workers to participate in digital transformation with limited or no access to computers and Wi-Fi. Hoping this will solve a big chunk of the People problems at work!
Super stoked that this is finally public. This will go along way to helping co-workers recognize each other and at the same time give company leadership insight into company culture! If it were any easier, we'd have to type the message out for you ;)
