WhatsApp Business iOS
Communicate more efficiently with your customers on iPhone
#2 Product of the DayToday
WhatsApp Business enables you to have a business presence on WhatsApp, communicate more efficiently with your customers, and help you grow your business.
Around the web
WhatsApp's Business app comes to the iPhoneMore than a year after WhatsApp officially introduced its app for business customers to its first markets, the previously Android-only WhatsApp Business app is today launching on the iPhone. According to the Facebook-owned company, WhatsApp Business has been adopted by millions of businesses worldw...
TechCrunch
WhatsApp Business app for iOS begins worldwide rolloutWhatsApp Business, a version of the messaging app that lets small businesses connect with their customers, is now rolling out worldwide on iOS. The free app launched on iOS last month but only in a limited number of countries. WhatsApp Business has been available on Android since last year.
The Verge
WhatsApp Business App Expands to iPhoneFacebook-owned WhatsApp today expanded its popular WhatsApp Business app to the iPhone, giving business owners a better way to interface with their customers using the chat app. With WhatsApp Business, businesses are able to create profiles with contact details, website information, and options for automated greetings, replies, and away messages.
Macrumors
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Chris MessinaHunter@chrismessina · Product designer & entrepreneur
Will we see the unification of WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram messaging services and tools at F8 today?
Upvote (1)Share·
Oliver Allmoslechner@oliver_allmoslechner
Nice! Will instantly forward it to my parents, who are brick n' mortar store owners. Will it be available for desktop use as well?
Upvote Share·