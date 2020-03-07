What Will Trend

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Zach Rich
Maker
Pro
Hello Friends! 👋 TLDR: Use Promo Code 'hunt100' and you'll save $100 when you download our GIANT database (2,351+) of social media trends & upcoming hashtags from whatwilltrend.com. You + Me = You always know what to post about on social media. You'll get 2,351+ Social Media Trends across 365 Days 😸 Categorized into Themes 💬 Full Description ✍️ Hashtags to Use 🔮 Day(s) Trend Will Occur 📈 Popularity Level 🗓️ Calendar (.ical file of all trends so you can upload to Google Calendar) 📊 Spreadsheet (.csv file of all trends) Longer Version: Have you ever wanted to peek into the future? Well now you can with WhatWillTrend's social media database. Over the last two years, I've been working with a team of human social media managers to record every "predictable" hashtag and trend we see pop up each day on Twitter. Things like "Bruce Willis Birthday" (which is March 19th) or "NationalOreoCookieDay" (March 6th). These are trends that repeat every year and, if brands jump on them, are great opportunities to get more engagement! All this is documented into one GIANT spreadsheet and calendar for YOU the ProductHunt community :) Any ideas, thoughts, or ways I could improve or partner up with someone for more success, please let me know :) See a full demo on our site whatwilltrend.com and download with hunt100 for $100 off! 😸
UpvoteShare