Whale by Facebook
Whale by Facebook
An ad-free meme maker from Facebook
No distractions, no hidden subscription pricing. Use your own images or choose from our stock photo library and get creative with text, tools, effects, and more right inside the app.
Amrith Shanbhag
Hunter
Facebook's NPE team has been silently launching apps for teens 👀 First
AUX
then
Bump
and now this 🧐
