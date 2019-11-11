Log InSign up
AUX by Facebook

A social music listening app from Facebook

Facebook's experimental team launched their own take on Turntable FM directed to school kids 🎶 Available in Canada only for now 🇨🇦
Facebook's first experimental apps from its 'NPE Team' division focus on students, chat &#038; musicThis July, Facebook announced a new division called NPE Team which would build experimental consumer-facing apps, allowing the company to try out new ideas and features to see how people would react. It soon thereafter tapped former Vine GM Jason Toff to join the team as a product manager. The firs...
Amrith Shanbhag
Hunter
Turntable.FM was just ahead of its time 📻 cc @rrhoover
Larry Mickie
@rrhoover @amrith perfect timing is everything.
Ryan Hoover
I'll try every turntable.fm-like co-listening app at least once. we:fm and Roadtrip are two of the best executed recent examples.
Gabi Udrescu
aaand, it's down.
