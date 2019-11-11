Deals
AUX by Facebook
AUX by Facebook
A social music listening app from Facebook
iPhone
Music
+ 2
Facebook's experimental team launched their own take on Turntable FM directed to school kids 🎶 Available in Canada only for now 🇨🇦
Featured
an hour ago
Facebook's first experimental apps from its 'NPE Team' division focus on students, chat & music
This July, Facebook announced a new division called NPE Team which would build experimental consumer-facing apps, allowing the company to try out new ideas and features to see how people would react. It soon thereafter tapped former Vine GM Jason Toff to join the team as a product manager. The firs...
Discussion
2 Reviews
1.0/5
Amrith Shanbhag
Hunter
Turntable.FM was just ahead of its time 📻 cc
@rrhoover
an hour ago
Larry Mickie
@rrhoover
@amrith
perfect timing is everything.
18 minutes ago
Ryan Hoover
Pro
I'll try every turntable.fm-like co-listening app at least once.
we:fm
and
Roadtrip
are two of the best executed recent examples.
6 minutes ago
Gabi Udrescu
aaand, it's down.
12 minutes ago
