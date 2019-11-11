Deals
Bump by Facebook
Bump by Facebook
Start fun, anonymous chats with people in your community
Android
iPhone
+ 3
Bump removes the awkwardness of starting conversations with someone you don’t know. Start with conversation topics that both parties mutually choose.
an hour ago
Facebook's first experimental apps from its 'NPE Team' division focus on students, chat & music
This July, Facebook announced a new division called NPE Team which would build experimental consumer-facing apps, allowing the company to try out new ideas and features to see how people would react. It soon thereafter tapped former Vine GM Jason Toff to join the team as a product manager. The firs...
Ryan Hoover
Pro
Giving me YikYak / After School vibes. 🤔
2 minutes ago
