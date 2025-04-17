Launches
Wellbot
Wellbot
Your smart nutrition assistant on whatsapp
Upvote 66
Instantly understand what’s in your food. Simply send a product label via WhatsApp and get quick, clear nutrition insights to help you shop smarter and eat healthier.
Health & Fitness
Wellbot
Your smart nutrition assistant on whatsapp
Wellbot by
Wellbot
was hunted by
Balint Horvath
in
Health & Fitness
. Made by
Balint Horvath
. Featured on April 25th, 2025.
Wellbot
is not rated yet. This is Wellbot's first launch.