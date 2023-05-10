Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → WebWhiz
WebWhiz

WebWhiz

Custom ChatGPT For Your Website. Open source, free self-host

Free Options
Embed
WebWhiz allows you to create an AI chatbot that knows everything about your product and can instantly respond to your customer's queries.
Launched in
Messaging
Customer Communication
SaaS
 +2 by
WebWhiz
About this launch
WebWhiz
WebWhiz by
WebWhiz
was hunted by
Sachin
in Messaging, Customer Communication, SaaS. Made by
Kurien Zacharia
and
Sachin
. Featured on May 19th, 2023.
WebWhiz
is not rated yet. This is WebWhiz's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-