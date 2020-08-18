Webinar Manager
Instant landing pages for Zoom webinars and more
Webinar Manager by EasyCalendar gives you an easy way to create landing pages for your upcoming webinars and also, to manage your attendees better.
You can connect your Zoom account and create a landing page for your webinar in minutes.
Gaurav Sharma
Maker
Hello Hunters, Creating a landing page for webinar is a pain. Our marketing teams had to wait and schedule webinars way ahead in the future because the engineering team never really prioritized building landing pages. So, we built an internal tool to help our marketing team create landing pages for these webinars and also, easily manage the attendee list. Today, we are opening up this feature for everyone and give it for free (for now). In the future, we plan to make this product even more powerful with the following things in the roadmap: 1. Integrations with Mailchimp, EasyWebinar and other useful tools 2. Integrations with CRM to send attendees to your sales CRM 3. Integration with Youtube 4. Add 5-10 new templates 5. Allow users to add Facebook Pixel for retargeting 6. CNAME support for custom webinar landing page URLs For now, Webinar Manager will give you a fancy link (webinar.so/ for every webinar page that you create. Looking forward to hearing your feedback and ideas. Btw, it's the EasyCalendar.com team that has built this feature. So, do give EasyCalendar a look (it is Calendly + Integrations + Minimalist CRM for 8-15 bucks a month)
This looks promising! A nice and clean interface with quick results. Pretty excited for the features you would offer in your pipeline. 🙌🏻
