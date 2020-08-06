Discussion
Hi, everybody — Sara Lundberg here! I run design at Webflow University, and today I’m beyond thrilled to introduce Webflow University 2.0: a release so big, we almost called it Webflow University 3.0. Today marks the start of a whole year focused on creating and launching the best web design and development education on the planet (for free!). We’re so humbled by the millions of people who’ve learned from Webflow University over the past three years, and we’re excited to usher in this new era at Webflow. In fact, since Webflow started in 2013, we’ve been driven by a mission to make designing and building for the web more accessible for everyone — regardless of their coding experience. If that sentence seems familiar, it’s because I lifted it from Sergie’s Product Hunt post in 2017. (That doesn’t make it any less true.) But to dramatically accelerate our mission, we built a time machine, went to the future, and brought back everything we needed to visually teach the concepts behind HTML, CSS, 3D transforms, animations, accessibility, SEO, and the principles of long-range quantum entanglement. All of these concepts we teach *visually*, meaning learners of all levels can pick up web design — regardless of whether or not they have coding experience. Most importantly, the principles we’re teaching aren’t baked into a template — these are the same exact web properties of HTML and CSS used by Apple, Google, Stripe, and the top designers and developers on the planet. We’re launching all-new lessons today, and over the coming weeks and months, we’re dramatically expanding our library of teaching to enable everyone to create for the web. Some of it is exciting. Some of it is bold. Some of it our attorneys advised against releasing. All of it is made from the heart. And we couldn’t be more excited for you to check out our work.
🎉 Love the work the Webflow team have been doing to help democritise web design and dev. I've spent most of lockdown learning Webflow and i'm totally blown away by what i can do. The Webflow uni has been a huge help for me. Look forward to checking this out 👏🏻
