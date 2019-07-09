Discussion
Maker
Agnes Talalaev
Hello Hunters! 👋 The web has given us the opportunity to share information without borders and the world has changed for good. But as we know, almost everything has a darker side. While it has become exponentially more easy to build websites and become present on the web, it has also attracted an unethical, sometimes evil, crowd who try to hijack your website and use it for their personal gain. At WebARX we’ve been fighting on the front-lines for the past 4 years. Today is the day to hit back, together! 💪 Secure your sites from bots, brute-force attacks and prevent software vulnerabilities (such as plugins) from being exploited to infect your websites with malware. WebARX includes a managed website firewall that is updated on a daily basis and monitoring which will give you alerts about security and performance issues. WebARX is trusted by nearly 4000 web developers and digital agencies worldwide. Why not join them? 🤷♂️ See their feedback here: https://www.trustpilot.com/revie... Start your free 14-day trial today, or get yourself a 30% discount (for 1 year) from the PRO plan with code: PRODUCTHUNTERS Stay safe! Agnes Talalaev - CMO & Co-founder of WebARX
