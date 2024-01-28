Products
Weave
Weave
Skip the code, weave AI into your workflows
Weave is a prompt management system that lets business owners create personalized workflows. Connect prompts and utilize various LLMs with Weave. Including smaller LLMs that are oftentimes capable of overpowering larger ones in specific use cases.
Launched in
SaaS
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
About this launch
Weave
Skip the code. Weave AI into your workflows.
Weave by
was hunted by
Brendan Mak
in
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Featured on January 29th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Weave's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
