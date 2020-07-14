Wear A Mask, Please

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Nathan Kontny
Maker
My 6 year old daughter wanted help starting business. A lemonade stand was the obvious idea. But the idea that seemed to make more sense for today was a mask stand. We put out some masks for people to take and pay us later for. Immediately folks started taking masks. We'll plan on doing this again soon. And we also want people to steal this idea. If people are taking masks from some sketchy table in the public, imagine what kind of dent we'd make if masks were free and easy to obtain in more places.
UpvoteShare
This is just too good. More power to you and your daughter's initiative. Hope everyone walking without a mask grabs a mask.
UpvoteShare