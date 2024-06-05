Launches
Wealthfolio
Wealthfolio
A boring, Local first, desktop Investment Tracking app
Wealthfolio is a simple, desktop-based investment tracker. Your financial data is stored safely on your own computer. No more worries about SaaS services playing around with your data.
Mac
Investing
GitHub
Wealthfolio
Fireberry
About this launch
Wealthfolio by
Wealthfolio
was hunted by
FADIL
Mac
Investing
GitHub
FADIL
. Featured on June 6th, 2024.
Wealthfolio
is not rated yet. This is Wealthfolio's first launch.
37
3
-
-
