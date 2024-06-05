Launches
A boring, Local first, desktop Investment Tracking app

Free
Wealthfolio is a simple, desktop-based investment tracker. Your financial data is stored safely on your own computer. No more worries about SaaS services playing around with your data.
Launched in
Mac
Investing
GitHub
 by
Fireberry
Fireberry
About this launch
Wealthfolio by
was hunted by
FADIL
in Mac, Investing, GitHub. Made by
FADIL
. Featured on June 6th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Wealthfolio's first launch.
