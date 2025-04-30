Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. WCAG in Plain English
This is a launch from AAArdvark
See 1 previous launch
WCAG in Plain English

WCAG in Plain English

by AAArdvark
WCAG in Plain English is a super clear, plain-language version of the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines. You can filter by role, disability, or type of content, whatever helps you learn and explore the success criteria faster.
Free
Launch tags:
Design ToolsEducationDeveloper Tools

Meet the team

WCAG in Plain English gallery image
WCAG in Plain English gallery image
WCAG in Plain English gallery image
WCAG in Plain English gallery image
WCAG in Plain English gallery image
AnimeShorts
AnimeShorts
Ad
AI Generated Anime Shorts & Comic Creation Platform.

Built with

About this launch
AAArdvark
AAArdvark
Accessibility Testing Tool to Audit, Remediate, and Monitor
72
Points
Point chart
4
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
WCAG in Plain English by
AAArdvark
was hunted by
Natalie Garza
in Design Tools, Education, Developer Tools. Made by
Natalie Garza
,
Natalie MacLees
,
Cynthia Hug
,
Hamze Ammar
and
Nathan Tyler
. Featured on May 6th, 2025.
AAArdvark
is not rated yet. It first launched on November 8th, 2023.