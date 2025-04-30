Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
WCAG in Plain English
This is a launch from AAArdvark
See 1 previous launch
WCAG in Plain English
by AAArdvark
Visit
Upvote 72
WCAG in Plain English is a super clear, plain-language version of the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines. You can filter by role, disability, or type of content, whatever helps you learn and explore the success criteria faster.
Free
Launch tags:
Design Tools
•
Education
•
Developer Tools
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
AnimeShorts
Ad
AI Generated Anime Shorts & Comic Creation Platform.
Built with
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
AAArdvark
Accessibility Testing Tool to Audit, Remediate, and Monitor
Follow
72
Points
4
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
WCAG in Plain English by
AAArdvark
was hunted by
Natalie Garza
in
Design Tools
,
Education
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Natalie Garza
,
Natalie MacLees
,
Cynthia Hug
,
Hamze Ammar
and
Nathan Tyler
. Featured on May 6th, 2025.
AAArdvark
is not rated yet. It first launched on November 8th, 2023.