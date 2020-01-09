  1. Home
  2.  → WAVE Meditation for Kids

WAVE Meditation for Kids

The first immersive meditation experience for kids.

The WAVE kit enables kids to easily create a meditation practice by feeling the beat of the music through vibrations. Have your kids feeling more calm, relaxed and present than ever before. The WAVE kids kit is coming soon.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Mason Levey
Mason Levey
Maker
So excited to launch our new meditation kit for kids to the world! https://wavemeditation.com/pages...
UpvoteShare