Home
Product
Watch Planner
Watch Planner
Custom workouts for your Apple Watch
Watch Planner makes it easy to create, customize, and schedule workouts for all 84 Apple Watch activities directly from your iPhone. Track gear usage, monitor performance, and sync effortlessly with your Apple Watch to reach your goals.
Launched in
Apple Watch
Health & Fitness
Apple
by
Watch Planner
Watch Planner
Custom workouts for your Apple Watch
Watch Planner by
Watch Planner
was hunted by
Lucas Bernardes
in
Apple Watch
,
Health & Fitness
,
Apple
. Made by
Lucas Bernardes
. Featured on October 17th, 2024.
Watch Planner
is not rated yet. This is Watch Planner's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
