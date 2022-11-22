Products
Wasp is the fastest way to develop full-stack web apps in React & Node.js. Describe high-level features (auth, CRUD, async jobs, …) via a simple config language, and write the rest of your logic in React, Node.js and Prisma.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Development Language
by
Wasp-lang
About this launch
Wasp-lang
Develop web apps in React & Node.js with no boilerplate
9
reviews
118
followers
Follow for updates
Wasp-lang (Beta) by
Wasp-lang
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Development Language
. Made by
Matija Sosic
,
Martin Šošić
,
Shayne Czyzewski
,
Max Khamrovskiy
,
Filip Sodic
and
Vince Canger
. Featured on November 27th, 2022.
Wasp-lang
is rated
5/5 ★
by 9 users. It first launched on December 6th, 2020.
Upvotes
88
Comments
48
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#73
