Wasp-lang (Alpha)
Develop web apps in React & Node.js with no boilerplate
Wasp is an open source configuration language (DSL) for developing, building and deploying full-stack web apps with less boilerplate. It integrates with React, Node.js and Prisma.
Wasp is in Alpha right now. Check it out on https://wasp-lang.dev/
Matija Sosic
MakerBuilding wasp-lang.dev
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 My brother @martin_sosic and I have been working on Wasp for the last 12 months - we are super excited about presenting you Alpha and are also looking for testers and contributors! 💡 Why Wasp You know how to use React, know your way around HTML/CSS/…, writing business logic on the backend (e.g. in Node), but when you want to build an actual web app and deploy it for others to use, you drown in all the details and extra work - responsive UI, proper error handling, security, building, deployment, authentication, managing server state on the client, managing database, … . We built Wasp because even though we are both experienced developers and have worked on multiple complex web apps in various technologies, we still feel building web apps is harder than it should be, due to a lot of boilerplate and repetitive work involved in the process. We believe the web app domain is complex enough to deserve its own language! 🤔 Why a language, aren’t frameworks solving this already? Frameworks (like e.g. Ruby on Rails or Meteor) are a big inspiration to us. But we want to take things one step further - by designing a language specialized for the domain of web apps (DSL) we can get rid of a lot of boilerplate and provide cleaner & simpler developer experience. On the other hand, we are not trying to replace everything nor think it makes sense - just the opposite, Wasp acts as a “glue” between your React and Node.js code, saving you from the grunt work while allowing you to keep the flexibility of writing your own code. No lock-in - We work hard on generating the code that is human-readable and following industry best-practices. Ideally that wouldn't happen (especially as Wasp matures), but if Wasp becomes too limiting for your needs, you can simply "eject" all the source code and continue on your own. 🚀 Vision Our big vision is to move as much of web app domain knowledge as possible into Wasp language itself, giving Wasp more power and flexibility. Ultimately, since Wasp would have such a deep understanding of web app's requirements we could generate a visual editor on top of it - allowing non-developers to participate in development alongside developers. Also, Wasp wouldn't be tied to the specific technology but rather make it possible to generate app in any of the supported stacks (e.g. Vue, Angular, Mongo, ...) ✅ What Wasp currently supports: - full-stack auth (email & password) - pages & routing - blurs the line between client & server - define your server actions and queries and call them directly in your client code (RPC)! - smart caching of server actions and queries (automatic cache invalidation) - entity (data model) definition with Prisma.io - importing NPM dependencies 🚧 What is coming: - ACL support on both client and server - one-click deployment - more auth methods (Google, Linkedin, ...) - tighter integration of entities with other features - themes and layouts - in-line JS - ability to mix JS code with Wasp code! - Typescript support - Visual Editor - and more! Thanks for giving Wasp a look - we appreciate any feedback and comments!
