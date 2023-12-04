Products
Wannabe Stark
Wannabe Stark
When you've had enough of Musk
A simple chrome extension built using Copilot, that matches mentions of "Elon Musk" and replaces them with "Wannabe Stark." Images of Elon are also hidden when a regex matches his name in the file name or alt image tag.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Funny
Celebrities
by
Wannabe Stark
The makers of Wannabe Stark
About this launch
Wannabe Stark
When you've had enough of Musk
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Wannabe Stark by
Wannabe Stark
was hunted by
Jason Howie
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Funny
,
Celebrities
. Made by
Jason Howie
. Featured on December 5th, 2023.
Wannabe Stark
is not rated yet. This is Wannabe Stark's first launch.
