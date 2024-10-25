Launches
WalletX
A Gasless Smart Wallet
WalletX is a gasless non-custodial smart wallet solution for everyone. It allows users to do 100% gas-free transactions across all major EVMs. DApps and other Smart Wallets can utilise our APIs for free to provide the same experience to their users.
Launched in
+1 by
About this launch
WalletX by
WalletX
was hunted by
CryptoRohittt
in
. Made by
CryptoRohittt
,
Shakti Dubey
and
Sandeep Prajapati
. Featured on October 28th, 2024.
