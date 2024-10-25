  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. WalletX
    WalletX

    WalletX

    A Gasless Smart Wallet

    Free
    WalletX is a gasless non-custodial smart wallet solution for everyone. It allows users to do 100% gas-free transactions across all major EVMs. DApps and other Smart Wallets can utilise our APIs for free to provide the same experience to their users.
    Launched in
    Chrome Extensions
    Crypto
    Web3
     +1 by
    WalletX
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Tailwind CSS
    Next.js
    Railway
    Cursor
    About this launch
    WalletX
    WalletXA Gasless Smart Wallet
    0
    reviews
    9
    followers
    WalletX by
    WalletX
    was hunted by
    CryptoRohittt
    in Chrome Extensions, Crypto, Web3. Made by
    CryptoRohittt
    ,
    Shakti Dubey
    and
    Sandeep Prajapati
    . Featured on October 28th, 2024.
    WalletX
    is not rated yet. This is WalletX's first launch.
    Upvotes
    7
    Vote chart
    Comments
    1
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -