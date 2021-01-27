Waldo for Android

discussion
Amine Bellakrid
Maker
Co-founder & CEO at Waldo.io
Hi PH community! In 2020, we were focused on offering the best experience automating iOS tests without the hassle of scripting. Since then we have been hard at work, listening to our user’s requests, and now with a strong foundation in place, we're thrilled to announce the official launch of Android support on Waldo! Many of our customers struggle with Android testing, and rightfully so: with device and OS fragmentation, Android apps can quickly become a nest for bugs if not tested thoroughly. There's always the option to automate using scripts. We understand that nobody got time for that, so we decided to do the heavy lifting for you. Whats new? 📲 Support for Android Apps. ⚙️ React-Native, Flutter apps are welcome. 🔧 Refined features and improvements for easy modular testing. 🚦 New look for your Runs and Results! 📒 We've added in-depth guides and tutorials to our Documentation. Think we can help take your app to the next level? Waldo is now open for sign-ups for both iOS and Android platforms! Try it out for yourself!
