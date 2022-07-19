Products
This is the latest launch from Walden
See Walden’s 2 previous launches →
Walden Meditation Bench
A contemporary approach to a time-tested meditation tool.
Our meditation bench is formed by two monolithic shapes made from White Ash coming together at their apex. The wide seat creates a comfortable base and the subtle angle tilts your hips forward enough erecting your spine for better posture.
Launched in
Meditation
by
Walden
About this launch
Walden
Thoughtfully designed meditation set
5
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Walden Meditation Bench by
Walden
was hunted by
Eddie Cohen
in
Meditation
. Made by
Eddie Cohen
. Featured on July 20th, 2022.
Walden
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on August 10th, 2018.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Daily rank
#20
Weekly rank
#82
