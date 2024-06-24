Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Wakeup Mothaf$$%r
Wakeup Mothaf$$%r
Personal morning wakeup call from David Goggins
Visit
Upvote 13
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Do you struggle to get up in the morning? Do you love listening to David Goggins videos for motivation? This is a mini-app where you can get a phone call from David Goggins* *an AI that sounds like him but definitely is not actually him :)
Launched in
Funny
Productivity
Alarms
by
Wakeup Mothaf$$%r
Fireberry
Ad
Free forever crm for startups
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Wakeup Mothaf$$%r
personal morning wakeup call from David Goggins*
0
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
Wakeup Mothaf$$%r by
Wakeup Mothaf$$%r
was hunted by
Alex Roe
in
Funny
,
Productivity
,
Alarms
. Made by
Alex Roe
. Featured on June 26th, 2024.
Wakeup Mothaf$$%r
is not rated yet. This is Wakeup Mothaf$$%r's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report