Wakeup Mothaf$$%r

Personal morning wakeup call from David Goggins

Do you struggle to get up in the morning? Do you love listening to David Goggins videos for motivation? This is a mini-app where you can get a phone call from David Goggins* *an AI that sounds like him but definitely is not actually him :)
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
ElevenLabs
Vapi
About this launch
was hunted by
Alex Roe
in Funny, Productivity, Alarms. Made by
Alex Roe
. Featured on June 26th, 2024.
