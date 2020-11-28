Wait.chat
Deadline-aware message inbox for async teams
Hey PH! Team chat is overwhelming to me sometimes so I built wait.chat to turn it on its head. I talk to a lot of people about async communication styles, and the most frequent answer is 'we'd like to have that but our tools don't encourage it and we don't have the discipline'. Wait.chat is designed to be the tool that encourages async cultures to form. I'm also trying to solve communication issues that will come up next year when people start returning to work and have 'hybrid remote' offices and teams, where the level playing field of 'we're all remote' is over, and the remaining WFH people have to fight for attention. This is an early beta, so enjoy and let me know what you think.
This is super cool! I'm a big fan of the "pull model" of communication: i.e. alternate between deep work and processing a queue of questions. Use push only for urgent matters. It's going to be interesting to watch this evolve!
This is pretty cool. Nice work @abewinter!