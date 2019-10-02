Log InSign up
VYPER 2.0

Giveaways & reward programs

VYPER 2.0 is a new and improved viral marketing tool that lets business owners easily build beautiful giveaways (contests, leaderboards, waitlists, sweepstakes) and reward programs (loyalty, referral, ambassador).
VYPER 2.0 Launch Party | VYPERIt's been a hell of a ride building VYPER the last three years! Since day 1 we've been gathering tons of data on how to improve our product. What really incentivizes people to refer their friends? How do you get the most engagement out of your customers?
Jack Paxton
Maker
In order to help business owners scale their companies, we studied hundreds if not thousands of campaigns to pinpoint the strategies designs and concepts that went viral. We then took all the information we had collected from VYPER 1.0 and built VYPER 2.0. 🎉🎉🎉🎉 Our second edition takes your viral campaigns to the next level. With a focus on customization, sharability, and gamification. We have also opened up a free plan so everyone can now use VYPER 2.0. But most importantly, we are looking for feedback from business owners on what they like and dislike about the new VYPER 2.0! 🧐 → Do you currently run giveaways or a rewards program? → does the homepage resonate with you? → was it easy to create an account? → was it easy to create a campaign? → are the campaign types and templates useful? → are we missing any features you would want? Jump in, and try out any of the template campaigns. ✅ giveaway / sweepstake ✅ milestone contest ✅ referral program ✅ loyalty program ✅ ambassador program ✅ leaderboard ✅ waiting list ✅ user-generated content collector We will be offering a special Product Hunt deal, so stay tuned in the comments below!
VYPER
@jackhenrypaxton agree, feedback would be awesome!
Tony Lewis
Vyper squad member since the earliest version! The progress has been splendid!
Jack Paxton
Maker
@tonylewisverdu1 Thanks mate :)
Eric E Putnam
Love the updates with 2.0
Jack Paxton
Maker
@eric_e_putnam Thanks mate!
Leo Braganza
Upvoted! More power to Vyper as its a great tool.
Benjamin DeVries
I love Vyper 2.0! I’ve gained a ton of leads that I’ve nurtured through my email and messenger campaigns and eventually actually made sales! Thanks so much @jackhenrypaxton and @vyperapp 👍🏻
Jack Paxton
Maker
@vyperapp @benjamin_devries Thanks for the support!
