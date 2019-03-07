1) Type in a username or hashtag and get back a list of posts
2) Sort by likes, comments, date, etc.
3) Select the posts you'd like to download
4) Export posts to a zip or excel file
*****
NOTE: The hash of each post is changed AUTOMATICALLY when you download.
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
KyleMaker@kraftykyle · Developer || Entrepreneur
Thank you for all of the support so far and to those who've told me, "You should really post this on Product Hunt." I built this tool from the ground up for myself initially, but decided to release it for the public to enjoy. It's helped me immensely in finding highly-engaged content to repost on Instagram, but certainly there are other use cases for this tool. Main features: - Download an Instagram post by URL (nothing new here) - Download posts by username or hashtag (this is pretty nifty 🐱👤) - Sort posts by likes, comments, and/or date - or even filter based on if a certain hashtag was used. - Download post data to excel - Download posts to a zip file (I automatically change the hash of each file so they're safe for reposting!) => Please comment if you have any ideas on how to make this better. I'm improving the tool literally every day. It's amazing how far it's come in such little time. All feedback is welcomed! ****************************** NOTE: I personally hate Product Hunt launches that are only for paid products. Vurku has a forever free tier that is good to use for most use cases (you can also test it out without having to sign up at all). I also created a PRO version for those that need the extra features / usage and see the benefit of paying in order to save a ton of time. I'm giving everyone a 20% off discount (recurring for life) to welcome in the Product Hunt launch. Use code "PRODUCTHUNT" to redeem.
Upvote Share·