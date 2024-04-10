Launches
Voxio
Voxio
Turn speech into formatted text
Voxio is a mobile recording app that will transform any audio into concise notes. You can create notes from meetings, lectures, interviews, but also personal memos just by speaking to your phone or write formal emails, only with your voice.
Launched in
Productivity
Notes
Artificial Intelligence
+1 by
Voxio
About this launch
Voxio
Turn speech into formatted text.
Voxio by
Voxio
was hunted by
Richard Shank
in
Productivity
,
Notes
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Richard Shank
. Featured on April 13th, 2024.
Voxio
is not rated yet. This is Voxio's first launch.
