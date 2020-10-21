discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Andy Berman
MakerCEO/Founder @ Vowel, Founder @ Nanit
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 Andy here, Founder/Maker of Vowel. We are super excited to launch Vowel here on Product Hunt. In 2016, I launched Nanit here as well and could not have succeeded without the maker community’s support 🙌 Today, our team is extremely proud to see Vowel come to life. Meetings are where the important stuff happens. They’re the gold standard for decision making and brainstorming. But our everyday, garden variety meeting is a mess. It’s disorganized. It’s expensive. And time seems to do some weird things when we’re in there. It doesn’t help that we’re using video calling tools that aren’t really meeting tools. Sure, they let us see and hear each other. But a meeting should be so much more than video calling. It should be working together and building partnerships and staying focused. That’s why we built Vowel. A video conferencing platform designed to make our meetings better 🚀 So what exactly can Vowel do?🤔🧠⚡️ Vowel makes meetings more productive: Vowel automatically records and transcribes your meeting in real-time. So your attendees can participate in the discussion instead of tirelessly taking notes. Vowel creates space for collaboration: With a shared workspace on screen, Vowel enables you to create an interactive agenda, assign concrete follow-ups, and mark important notes during the conversation, which are time-stamped to be referenced later on. Vowel turns action items into simple, easy tasks: When you create action items during your meeting, Vowel automatically links the item back to a shareable and searchable record of the meeting—so you never have to guess what was said in reference to your task. Vowel integrates and simplifies your screen: Vowel lives in-browser, so it eliminates the need for downloading software. No need to run multiple tools or plug-ins concurrently in different windows, and no need for your guests to download anything. You can start a meeting from Slack or your Google Calendar and, afterward, receive meeting summaries via email. 👉Here are the details: Today, we are opening Vowel sign-ups exclusively to new users from the Product Hunt community. Vowel offers a free plan for individuals and teams, but the first 250 who sign up here will receive the Vowel Premium plan for the next three months. Simply contact us and mention "Product Hunt" for the free upgrade. Vowel is available today for Chrome and we’ve got additional browser compatibility coming shortly. We’re excited to hear your feedback 🙌 -- Andy and Team Vowel P.S. Keep up to date and tell us what you think on Twitter @VowelHQ
Mi Wy
Awesome. I love the idea of searching the meetings by transcript and then listening to the audio for that part.
Andy Berman
MakerCEO/Founder @ Vowel, Founder @ Nanit
@michal_wysocki Thanks!
Jack Zhu
Software Engineer
🎈
Great product! Can't wait to use it!
Andy Berman
MakerCEO/Founder @ Vowel, Founder @ Nanit
@jackz000 Thanks! Excited to hear you feedback.
Rudra SinghInfosec
Hi great tool. What about the security of the product and do you have regular pentesting of the app itself?
Andy Berman
MakerCEO/Founder @ Vowel, Founder @ Nanit
@0xrudra Yes, data security is paramount to us at Vowel. We've undertaken regular pentesting. We also detail our privacy/security policy here: https://www.vowel.com/privacy-fo...
