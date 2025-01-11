Launches
Vouz
Vouz
No login open source file sharing platform
Visit
Upvote 62
Vouz is an open-source file sharing application that requires no login. Enjoy a hasle free file sharing experience.
Free
Launch tags:
Web App
•
Open Source
•
Developer Tools
About this launch
Vouz
No Login Oprn Source File Sharing Platform
Vouz by
Vouz
was hunted by
Zade Scoxp
in
Web App
,
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Zade Scoxp
. Featured on January 12th, 2025.
Vouz
is not rated yet. This is Vouz's first launch.