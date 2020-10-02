Volt: A Prototyping Starter Kit
Learn interaction design in Framer with this UI kit
Jurre Houtkamp
Maker
Designer at Framer
Hey everyone, the Framer team and I are excited to share our latest and greatest educational resource with you: Volt. It’s a social-media-style interactive prototyping starter kit that comes with a bunch of premade components and transitions. You can dive into the finished prototypes and learn by pulling each of them apart or take a step-by-step approach by following the tutorial videos. You’ll learn how to prototype sign-up flows, social stories, interactive maps, and so much more. Check out Volt — https://bit.ly/2Shpb2w
Hi Jurre! Fantastic news. This looks great and is explained really well. I've been using Framer for a while and recommend this course for newcomers and "veteran users" alike, because you can always pick up useful tips and new ways of working. Thanks as always to you and the extended Framer team for supporting the product so well with resources like these.
I really love the website, and of course the product!
Looks interesting!
Really good looking! I love the website design. Nice, clean and swift!
