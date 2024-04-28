Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Profolio
Profolio

Profolio

Create a custom UX/UI design portfolio in hours

Payment Required
Our pre-built Framer component library has over 90+ fully customisable components that provide you with everything you need to easily create a job-winning UX/UI design portfolio in hours.
Launched in
Design Tools
UX Design
Design templates
 by
Profolio
Brave Search
Brave Search
Ad
Brave Search’s AI-powered answer engine
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Framer
Framer
27,618 upvotes
All our components were built in Framer. Framer makes creating websites so simple, especially for designers which is why it was the perfect tool to use for Profolio!
About this launch
Profolio
ProfolioCreate a custom UX/UI design portfolio in hours.
0
reviews
31
followers
Profolio by
Profolio
was hunted by
Trent Hammond
in Design Tools, UX Design, Design templates. Made by
Trent Hammond
. Featured on April 29th, 2024.
Profolio
is not rated yet. This is Profolio's first launch.
Upvotes
31
Vote chart
Comments
6
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-