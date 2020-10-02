  1. Home
  2.  → Volt

Volt

Learn interaction design in Framer with this UI kit

#1 Product of the DayToday
Volt is made up of 11 prototypes and 30 unique interactions and comes complete with an 11-part tutorial series. Master interaction design with this all-in-one resource.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Jurre Houtkamp
Maker
Designer at Framer
Hey everyone, the Framer team and I are excited to share our latest and greatest educational resource with you: Volt. It’s a social-media-style interactive prototyping starter kit that comes with a bunch of premade components and transitions. You can dive into the finished prototypes and learn by pulling each of them apart or take a step-by-step approach by following the tutorial videos. You’ll learn how to prototype sign-up flows, social stories, interactive maps, and so much more. Check out Volt — https://bit.ly/2Shpb2w
Upvote (8)
Share