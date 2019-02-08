With Voices by Headliner you can create videos of your most favorite - or least favorite - people saying whatever you type. A just for fun text to speech to video app.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Oliver WellingtonMaker@oliver_wellington
👋Hi Hunters! We got access the the Microsoft Custom Voice beta and wanted to do something fun, so we put this together for you to play with. Enjoy it while it lasts!
Mahesh Shrestha@traveler · Hunt down the products I use | Engineer
@oliver_wellington Damn, this is funny. Perfect for making Parodies. 😹
Mark Snowdon@marksnowdon · Growth Marketing. All things digital.
Pretty cool. Voices are a little annoying after 10 times.
