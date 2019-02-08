Log InSign up
Voices by Headliner

A.I. generated voices saying what you type

With Voices by Headliner you can create videos of your most favorite - or least favorite - people saying whatever you type. A just for fun text to speech to video app.

Oliver WellingtonMaker@oliver_wellington
👋Hi Hunters! We got access the the Microsoft Custom Voice beta and wanted to do something fun, so we put this together for you to play with. Enjoy it while it lasts!
Mahesh Shrestha
Mahesh Shrestha@traveler · Hunt down the products I use | Engineer
@oliver_wellington Damn, this is funny. Perfect for making Parodies. 😹
Mark Snowdon
Mark Snowdon@marksnowdon · Growth Marketing. All things digital.
Pretty cool. Voices are a little annoying after 10 times.
