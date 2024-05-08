Launches
Voice Director by Replica Studios

Voice Director by Replica Studios

Ethical voice AI and text to speech for creators

A new product suite to bring Generative Voice AI to your project. Create thousands of unique voices in Voice Lab, and explore the possibilities with improved Text to Speech and Speech to Speech in multiple languages across the entire product.
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Replica
About this launch
ReplicaAI voice for your creative projects
Voice Director by Replica Studios by
Replica
was hunted by
Eoin McCarthy
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Audio. Made by
Eoin McCarthy
,
Danny Krusvar
,
Travis S
,
Marty Portier
,
Keni Mardira
,
Tom Hunn
and
Shreyas Nivas
. Featured on May 9th, 2024.
Replica
is rated 5/5 by 39 users. It first launched on May 28th, 2020.
