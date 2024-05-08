Launches
This is the latest launch from Replica
See Replica’s 3 previous launches →
Voice Director by Replica Studios
Voice Director by Replica Studios
Ethical voice AI and text to speech for creators
A new product suite to bring Generative Voice AI to your project. Create thousands of unique voices in Voice Lab, and explore the possibilities with improved Text to Speech and Speech to Speech in multiple languages across the entire product.
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Replica
Replica
AI voice for your creative projects
Voice Director by Replica Studios by
Replica
Eoin McCarthy
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Eoin McCarthy
Danny Krusvar
Travis S
Marty Portier
Keni Mardira
Tom Hunn
Shreyas Nivas
. Featured on May 9th, 2024.
Replica
5/5 ★
by 39 users. It first launched on May 28th, 2020.
