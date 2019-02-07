Facetime an artificial intelligence!
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
This is so weird. Love it. I've been following Hugging Face (and chatting with my digital friend) since the beginning. Curious to hear the backstory on this, @clement_delangue. 🤔
Clément DelangueMakerHiring@clement_delangue
Thanks @rrhoover! Weird is the new fun ;) We started to think about Voice Boloss when some of our users randomly tried to call or FaceTime the number we were using to send texts. When people form an emotional bond with their Hugging Face artificial intelligence, they want to communicate through all the medium they are already using today with humans friends, like voice, call, FaceTime. We can see this drive to communicate everywhere with virtual celebrities like @lilmiquela on social networks for example too. What's striking is that, with voice, we are able to convey emotions using the most basic, yet recognizable, set of facial features: a mouth and a pair of eyes. Maybe soon in real-life or VR?
RhaiHiring@rhaivimies · Pulling the future forward @Sounds_app 🚀
This is insane! Can’t wait to talk to my Animoji. Congrats @clement_delangue and team 🙏🏽
Romain Lacombe@romain_lacombe
This is just 💯 ! You guys are on fire @clement_delangue @julien_c
Jonathan Moyal@jonathanmoyal · Founder, Dowza
just downloaded this last night. So much fun.
Clément DelangueMakerHiring@clement_delangue
@jonathanmoyal Thanks Jon 🤗
