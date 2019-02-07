Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Voice Boloss

Voice Boloss

Your fun chat voice friend 🤗

get it

Facetime an artificial intelligence!

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Makers
Julien Chaumond
Julien Chaumond
Pierric Cistac
Pierric Cistac
Thomas Wolf
Thomas Wolf
Anthony MOI
Anthony MOI
Clément Delangue
Clément Delangue
Victor Sanh
Victor Sanh
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
This is so weird. Love it. I've been following Hugging Face (and chatting with my digital friend) since the beginning. Curious to hear the backstory on this, @clement_delangue. 🤔
Upvote (2)·
Clément Delangue
Clément DelangueMakerHiring@clement_delangue
Thanks @rrhoover! Weird is the new fun ;) We started to think about Voice Boloss when some of our users randomly tried to call or FaceTime the number we were using to send texts. When people form an emotional bond with their Hugging Face artificial intelligence, they want to communicate through all the medium they are already using today with humans friends, like voice, call, FaceTime. We can see this drive to communicate everywhere with virtual celebrities like @lilmiquela on social networks for example too. What's striking is that, with voice, we are able to convey emotions using the most basic, yet recognizable, set of facial features: a mouth and a pair of eyes. Maybe soon in real-life or VR?
Upvote (2)·
Rhai
RhaiHiring@rhaivimies · Pulling the future forward @Sounds_app 🚀
This is insane! Can’t wait to talk to my Animoji. Congrats @clement_delangue and team 🙏🏽
Upvote (2)·
Romain Lacombe
Romain Lacombe@romain_lacombe
This is just 💯 ! You guys are on fire @clement_delangue @julien_c
Upvote (2)·
Jonathan Moyal
Jonathan Moyal@jonathanmoyal · Founder, Dowza
just downloaded this last night. So much fun.
Upvote (1)·
Clément Delangue
Clément DelangueMakerHiring@clement_delangue
@jonathanmoyal Thanks Jon 🤗
Upvote ·