This is the latest launch from Vocal
See Vocal’s 2 previous launches →
Vocal 3.0
Vocal 3.0
Send voice notes per email. Outlook, Gmail + Web
Vocal is the best solution to send voice notes via email. Record in a click from within Gmail, Outlook, your chrome browser or web app. Customise your recording and sent it. Recipients can listen without any app or download. Just a single click.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Email
Productivity
+1 by
Vocal
About this launch
Vocal
Simply send voice messages in Gmail
Vocal 3.0 by
Vocal
was hunted by
Nathan Ganser
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Email
,
Productivity
. Made by
Nathan Ganser
and
Fahad
. Featured on August 24th, 2023.
Vocal
is rated
5/5 ★
by 12 users. It first launched on September 24th, 2021.
