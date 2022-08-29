Products
Vocal 2.0
Vocal 2.0
Send voice notes per email
Vocal makes it easy to send audio messages per email. Available on Gmail and Outlook, you can send voice notes as attachments and links. Recipients can listen to your message directly without the need to install Vocal.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Email
,
Productivity
+1 by
Vocal
About this launch
Vocal
Simply send voice messages in Gmail
Vocal 2.0 by
Vocal
was hunted by
Nathan Ganser
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Email
,
Productivity
. Made by
Nathan Ganser
and
Fahad
. Featured on August 30th, 2022.
Vocal
is rated
5/5 ★
by 12 users. It first launched on September 24th, 2021.
