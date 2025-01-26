Launches
VMTP
VMTP
Video understanding for LLMs
Visit
VMTP or Visual Media Transcription Protocol is a video processing protocol for LLMs. Using this, you can let your LLMs & AI agents understand video input.
API
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
VMTP by
VMTP
was hunted by
Udit
in
. Made by
Udit
. Featured on January 27th, 2025.
VMTP
is not rated yet. This is VMTP's first launch.