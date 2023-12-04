Products
Vizzly Cloud
Vizzly Cloud
Customer-facing analytics for modern SaaS
Vizzly makes it easy for SaaS companies to build customer-facing dashboards and/or reports for their customers, offering the same level of flexibility as an in-house development process with minimal technical overhead required.
Launched in
Analytics
SaaS
Developer Tools
Vizzly
Vizzly
Customer-Facing Analytics for Modern SaaS
Vizzly Cloud by
Vizzly
Matt Williamson
Analytics
SaaS
Developer Tools
Matt Williamson
James Bowers
. Featured on December 6th, 2023.
Vizzly
5/5 ★
by 6 users. It first launched on March 30th, 2023.
Upvotes
64
Comments
35
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#70
