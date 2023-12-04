Products
This is the latest launch from Vizzly
See Vizzly’s previous launch
Vizzly Cloud
Ranked #13 for today

Vizzly Cloud

Customer-facing analytics for modern SaaS

Free Options
Embed
Vizzly makes it easy for SaaS companies to build customer-facing dashboards and/or reports for their customers, offering the same level of flexibility as an in-house development process with minimal technical overhead required.
Launched in
Analytics
SaaS
Developer Tools
 by
Vizzly
About this launch
Vizzly
VizzlyCustomer-Facing Analytics for Modern SaaS
6reviews
323
followers
Vizzly Cloud by
Vizzly
was hunted by
Matt Williamson
in Analytics, SaaS, Developer Tools. Made by
Matt Williamson
and
James Bowers
. Featured on December 6th, 2023.
Vizzly
is rated 5/5 by 6 users. It first launched on March 30th, 2023.
Upvotes
64
Vote chart
Comments
35
Vote chart
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#70