Vizzly
Ranked #14 for today
Vizzly
Build dashboards your users can customize
Vizzly is a component library and API for building customer-facing dashboards. With Vizzly, your users can answer their own queries by building their own tables, charts and dashboards using the datasets you choose to make available.
Launched in
Analytics
,
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
by
Vizzly
About this launch
Vizzly
Build dashboards your users can customize
Vizzly by
Vizzly
was hunted by
Matt Williamson
in
Analytics
,
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Matt Williamson
and
James Bowers
. Featured on March 30th, 2023.
Vizzly
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Vizzly's first launch.
Upvotes
57
Comments
34
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#201
