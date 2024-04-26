Launches
ViZBL
ViZBL
Share your YouTube video activity with friends
Ever wondered what your friends watch on YouTube? Well, the ViZBL Extension allows you to share that!
Launched in
Social Media
YouTube
by
ViZBL
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Figma
16,122 upvotes
Figma can streamline the design and development process for startups building applications, enabling teams to collaborate effectively, iterate quickly, and create high-quality user experiences.
About this launch
ViZBL
Share your YouTube video activity with friends.
ViZBL by
ViZBL
was hunted by
Cătălin Țurcanu
in
Social Media
,
YouTube
. Made by
Cătălin Țurcanu
and
Tudor Cebotarenco
. Featured on April 27th, 2024.
ViZBL
is not rated yet. This is ViZBL's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
