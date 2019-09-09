Vivaldi for Android – Beta

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Jon von Tetzchner
Hello Product Hunters, We're really happy to announce the release our first version of Vivaldi browser for mobile. The Beta version of Vivaldi for Android is available now on Google Play and we can't wait to hear what you think! 🙂 We're really pleased with how Vivaldi for Android has shaped up. This Beta includes a number of Vivaldi's flagship features including Notes, Speed Dials, and a full-length website Capture. It's compatible with Android 10's Dark Mode as well. But most importantly, it gives our users a secure way to bring their browsing data with them across devices. Sync in Vivaldi is built from the ground up and uses end-to-end encryption so users can sync their bookmarks, notes and more across devices. Crucially, any data synced by a user is protected by a master password that is never sent to us. So, with that – let us know what you think! A few of the Vivaldi team will be here answering any questions you might have, so drop us a line. 🙂
UpvoteShare