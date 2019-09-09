Log InSign up
Vivaldi for Android – Beta

The first mobile version of Vivaldi browser 🚀

Vivaldi Beta is a browser packed with unique features. It's ready for daily use, including end-to-end encrypted Sync of your passwords, Bookmarks, Notes, open tabs and more.
Vivaldi web browser finally arrives on mobileVivaldi, the desktop browser company founded by Opera cofounder Jon von Tetzchner, is now offering its browser on mobile devices for the first time. The Norwegian startup, which launched its browser for desktop machines back in 2016, announced plans for an Android app earlier this year.
The feature-rich Vivaldi browser finally arrives on AndroidAlmost three years after launching its desktop version, cross-platform browser Vivaldi has finally released its mobile version today. The brainchild of Opera's co-founder Jon von Tetzchner, published an Android beta version today that brings swipe gesture for navigation, built-in note-taking functionality, and privacy controls including a no-tracking option.
The Vivaldi browser lands on AndroidVivaldi has long billed itself as a browser for advanced users who want to be able to customize their browser to their heart's content. With that mission, it managed to get a foothold in the desktop market, but until now, the browser company co-founded by Opera's former CEO Jon von Tetz...
Vivaldi is releasing an Android version of its highly-customizable browserVivaldi, a web browser from a group of developers that formerly worked on Opera, is one to consider if you really want to customize your browsing experience. Now, Vivaldi is bringing that power-user spirit to mobile with a new Android version, available today in beta.
Jon von Tetzchner
Jon von Tetzchner
Maker
Hello Product Hunters, We're really happy to announce the release our first version of Vivaldi browser for mobile. The Beta version of Vivaldi for Android is available now on Google Play and we can't wait to hear what you think! 🙂 We're really pleased with how Vivaldi for Android has shaped up. This Beta includes a number of Vivaldi's flagship features including Notes, Speed Dials, and a full-length website Capture. It's compatible with Android 10's Dark Mode as well. But most importantly, it gives our users a secure way to bring their browsing data with them across devices. Sync in Vivaldi is built from the ground up and uses end-to-end encryption so users can sync their bookmarks, notes and more across devices. Crucially, any data synced by a user is protected by a master password that is never sent to us. So, with that – let us know what you think! A few of the Vivaldi team will be here answering any questions you might have, so drop us a line. 🙂
