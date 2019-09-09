Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Vivaldi Browser for Android...

Vivaldi Browser for Android – Beta

The first mobile version of Vivaldi browser 🚀

Vivaldi Beta is a browser packed with unique features. It's ready for daily use, including end-to-end encrypted Sync of your passwords, Bookmarks, Notes, open tabs and more.
Hands-on: Vivaldi for Android is a privacy-respecting Chrome alternativeVivaldi aims to bring a full-featured browsing experience to Android devices with the beta release of its modern, privacy-respecting mobile browser.
How Vivaldi's New Android Browser Stacks Up Against the CompetitionThe highly-customizable web browser, Vivaldi, is now available in beta form on Android devices. We've tested the Android app and find it to be a very capable mobile browser with plenty of unique features-especially for Vivaldi desktop users-but having yet another great browser app on mobile raises some important questions.
Vivaldi web browser finally arrives on mobileVivaldi, the desktop browser company founded by Opera cofounder Jon von Tetzchner, is now offering its browser on mobile devices for the first time. The Norwegian startup, which launched its browser for desktop machines back in 2016, announced plans for an Android app earlier this year.
The feature-rich Vivaldi browser finally arrives on AndroidAlmost three years after launching its desktop version, cross-platform browser Vivaldi has finally released its mobile version today. The brainchild of Opera's co-founder Jon von Tetzchner, published an Android beta version today that brings swipe gesture for navigation, built-in note-taking functionality, and privacy controls including a no-tracking option.
The Vivaldi browser lands on AndroidVivaldi has long billed itself as a browser for advanced users who want to be able to customize their browser to their heart's content. With that mission, it managed to get a foothold in the desktop market, but until now, the browser company co-founded by Opera's former CEO Jon von Tetz...
Vivaldi is releasing an Android version of its highly-customizable browserVivaldi, a web browser from a group of developers that formerly worked on Opera, is one to consider if you really want to customize your browsing experience. Now, Vivaldi is bringing that power-user spirit to mobile with a new Android version, available today in beta.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Jon von Tetzchner
Jon von Tetzchner
Maker
Hello Product Hunters, We're really happy to announce the release our first version of Vivaldi browser for mobile. The Beta version of Vivaldi for Android is available now on Google Play and we can't wait to hear what you think! 🙂 We're really pleased with how Vivaldi for Android has shaped up. This Beta includes a number of Vivaldi's flagship features including Notes, Speed Dials, and a full-length website Capture. It's compatible with Android 10's Dark Mode as well. But most importantly, it gives our users a secure way to bring their browsing data with them across devices. Sync in Vivaldi is built from the ground up and uses end-to-end encryption so users can sync their bookmarks, notes and more across devices. Crucially, any data synced by a user is protected by a master password that is never sent to us. So, with that – let us know what you think! A few of the Vivaldi team will be here answering any questions you might have, so drop us a line. 🙂
Upvote (3)Share
Juan Sarmiento
Juan Sarmiento
I've been a Vivaldi enthusiast for the better part of a year now, and I gotta say, it's been a hell of a ride. I can't stress enough how powerful the customizability of this browser is on desktop, once you try it out you won't be able to do without it. If you don't know this jewel, I 100% encourage you guys to download and try it out, the GUI alone is gorgeous. I can't speak for the Android version yet, but I bet it's shaping up to be an excellent product to keep an eye on for the months to come. If it's anything like their desktop version, you can expect: Pros: It's reliable, fast, lightweight, VERY user-friendly, secure, highly customizable Cons: It's not out for iOS (which I'd love to see someday!) :))
Upvote (3)Share
Jon McCullough
Jon McCullough
Maker
@juanpablosarmi Thanks Juan! Awesome to hear you're enjoying it on desktop. Hope you get a chance to check out the new Android version too! We'd like to do iOS too of course, but the difficulty is that we're unable to make use of our existing codebase there unfortunately. One way or the other though it'll come eventually though, so stay tuned 🙏
Upvote (2)Share
Juan Sarmiento
Juan Sarmiento
@jonmccull Definitely will! I do understand the challenges behind developing an iOS version while keeping Vivaldi's soul intact but hey, one can only hope :)) you guys have created a beast though, major props to the team and keep up the awesome work!
Upvote (3)Share
J.B. Warnken
J.B. Warnken
Go Vivaldi Go I user the desktop version and now the mobile. Best browser on the planet.
Upvote (3)Share
Simone Masiero
Simone Masiero
YESSSS FINALLY the best browser for desktop comes to my phone too! I'm so excited!
Upvote (3)Share
Ryan
Ryan
How do you generate revenue from the app?
Upvote (1)Share
Jon McCullough
Jon McCullough
Maker
@ryanwallace the same as on our desktop version :) – through default bookmark and search engine partnerships. Many of the bookmarks and search engines you see when you first install Vivaldi pay us per click / search, although we do include quite a few we just think are useful to people as well. More detail here if you're curious: https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi...
Upvote (1)Share