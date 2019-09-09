Vivaldi Browser for Android – Beta

Discussion
Jon von Tetzchner
Hello Product Hunters, We're really happy to announce the release our first version of Vivaldi browser for mobile. The Beta version of Vivaldi for Android is available now on Google Play and we can't wait to hear what you think! 🙂 We're really pleased with how Vivaldi for Android has shaped up. This Beta includes a number of Vivaldi's flagship features including Notes, Speed Dials, and a full-length website Capture. It's compatible with Android 10's Dark Mode as well. But most importantly, it gives our users a secure way to bring their browsing data with them across devices. Sync in Vivaldi is built from the ground up and uses end-to-end encryption so users can sync their bookmarks, notes and more across devices. Crucially, any data synced by a user is protected by a master password that is never sent to us. So, with that – let us know what you think! A few of the Vivaldi team will be here answering any questions you might have, so drop us a line. 🙂
I've been a Vivaldi enthusiast for the better part of a year now, and I gotta say, it's been a hell of a ride. I can't stress enough how powerful the customizability of this browser is on desktop, once you try it out you won't be able to do without it. If you don't know this jewel, I 100% encourage you guys to download and try it out, the GUI alone is gorgeous. I can't speak for the Android version yet, but I bet it's shaping up to be an excellent product to keep an eye on for the months to come. If it's anything like their desktop version, you can expect: Pros: It's reliable, fast, lightweight, VERY user-friendly, secure, highly customizable Cons: It's not out for iOS (which I'd love to see someday!) :))
@juanpablosarmi Thanks Juan! Awesome to hear you're enjoying it on desktop. Hope you get a chance to check out the new Android version too! We'd like to do iOS too of course, but the difficulty is that we're unable to make use of our existing codebase there unfortunately. One way or the other though it'll come eventually though, so stay tuned 🙏
@jonmccull Definitely will! I do understand the challenges behind developing an iOS version while keeping Vivaldi's soul intact but hey, one can only hope :)) you guys have created a beast though, major props to the team and keep up the awesome work!
Go Vivaldi Go I user the desktop version and now the mobile. Best browser on the planet.
YESSSS FINALLY the best browser for desktop comes to my phone too! I'm so excited!
@ryanwallace the same as on our desktop version :) – through default bookmark and search engine partnerships. Many of the bookmarks and search engines you see when you first install Vivaldi pay us per click / search, although we do include quite a few we just think are useful to people as well. More detail here if you're curious: https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi...