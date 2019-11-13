Visual Speed Test by Chinafy

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jodie
Maker
How does your website load for visitors from the US vs. In China? Use Visual Speed Test to see how your website loads for visitors in real-time, and in seconds. Test your own site, or any for that matter and... 1. Visually compare page loading speed ⚡ 2. Compare page resource deliverability for multiple locations 🌍 3. Dig into what resources load (or don’t load) in China 😱 Developers, marketers, business owners - we created this free tool for you. While numbers and interactive graphs like resource waterfalls are important (and we have both!), we've found that there’s nothing quite like experiencing what your users do, visually. So...give this a spin! Would love any questions or feedback & thanks for giving our tool a go. To curiosity and cats, Jodie P.S. We created this tool as one of many to uncover and solve the ‘Splinternet’ - the increasingly diverging internets of China and the rest of the world. We’re hoping that solutions like ours might just help return the global web to its original promise of direct connection. Welcome to any questions on this front as well.
UpvoteShare