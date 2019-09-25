Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Visual Funnel Maker from Cu...

Visual Funnel Maker from Customerly

Create powerful marketing behavioral funnels

#4 Product of the DayToday
The Visual Funnel Maker from Customerly helps Makers to:
✅Create instant behavioral marketing funnels
✅Send messages and email based on your user behavior
✅Choose ready-to-use funnel templates for your marketing
✅Recover inactive customers
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews5.0/5
Wilson Ang
Wilson Ang
Awesome product with great features and updates. Informative,Responsive and Supportive Customerly Team .
Upvote (1)Share
Luca Micheli
Luca Micheli
Maker
@wilson_ang Thank you so much Wilson. Much appreciated. We are doing our best to create amazing tools thanks to your feedback :)
UpvoteShare
Piotr Cieluchowski
Piotr Cieluchowski
PH You ask me what i like about this product? E. V. E. R. Y. T. H. I. N. G. This tool is awesome. In Customerly You have anything what You need in your online business to play with leads and customers in one place ów You have Visual Funnel Builder. WOW.
Upvote (1)Share
Luca Micheli
Luca Micheli
Maker
@mr_app What I love more about what we do? People that benefit from it like you. Thank you so much for your help :)
UpvoteShare
Luca Micheli
Luca Micheli
Maker
👋 Hey everyone! First of all, thanks to all my team to make this possible. We are psyched to be here again. Let me tell you a story. 😺One of our customers, Jennifurr, had a serious issue. She was struggling to follow up to all her customers 🐈 She has thousands of customers on her platform and she wanted to personalize the experience with all of them without turn into a crazy cat. Do you know what I mean? We helped Jennifurr to finally solve her problem. Now she's able to create incredibly helpful personalized communications with them without any pain. As Jennifurr and other 7000 business all around the world, this is what you will get by using Customerly Visual Funnel Builder : ✅ A Visual Funnel Builder to create your own marketing strategies ✅ An easy to start and implement user tracker with any platform ✅ A series of funnel templates ✅ A way to connect your current database ✅ A Drag&Drop Email builder ✅ A Reliable Email Sending service I'm hoping to get your feedback, questions, and ideas here 🙏 PS: ❤️ We have a great deal for Product Hunt, too: Apply the code PHLOVER to save 30% OFF when you decide to go for any of our plans.
UpvoteShare