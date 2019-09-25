Visual Funnel Maker from Customerly
Create powerful marketing behavioral funnels
Wilson Ang
Awesome product with great features and updates. Informative,Responsive and Supportive Customerly Team .
@wilson_ang Thank you so much Wilson. Much appreciated. We are doing our best to create amazing tools thanks to your feedback :)
PH You ask me what i like about this product? E. V. E. R. Y. T. H. I. N. G. This tool is awesome. In Customerly You have anything what You need in your online business to play with leads and customers in one place ów You have Visual Funnel Builder. WOW.
👋 Hey everyone! First of all, thanks to all my team to make this possible. We are psyched to be here again. Let me tell you a story. 😺One of our customers, Jennifurr, had a serious issue. She was struggling to follow up to all her customers 🐈 She has thousands of customers on her platform and she wanted to personalize the experience with all of them without turn into a crazy cat. Do you know what I mean? We helped Jennifurr to finally solve her problem. Now she's able to create incredibly helpful personalized communications with them without any pain. As Jennifurr and other 7000 business all around the world, this is what you will get by using Customerly Visual Funnel Builder : ✅ A Visual Funnel Builder to create your own marketing strategies ✅ An easy to start and implement user tracker with any platform ✅ A series of funnel templates ✅ A way to connect your current database ✅ A Drag&Drop Email builder ✅ A Reliable Email Sending service I'm hoping to get your feedback, questions, and ideas here 🙏 PS: ❤️ We have a great deal for Product Hunt, too: Apply the code PHLOVER to save 30% OFF when you decide to go for any of our plans.