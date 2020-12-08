discussion
Hi everyone! I’m Payman the founder of Visme, the tool that empowers anyone to create beautifully-designed on-brand content without the need for an extensive design skill set. I’m very excited to share the latest release of Visme with you 🎉 Visme has been a passion project that my team and I have grown from the ground up to one of the leading cloud-based content design tools with 7.5 millions users as of today — with half of our users joining in just the last year. They say you can’t have your cake and eat it, too, but with Visme we think you can. Think of Visme as Powerpoint on steroids married with google drive and a graphic design tool with a lot of amazing assets exclusive to Visme. Visme gives the non-designer the ability to get more creative and efficient in their content creation, while still providing the power of more advanced features such as animation, interactivity, brand management, and collaboration. From presentations and infographics, to social media graphics and now videos, Visme gives you the ability to create any visual asset you or your team needs all within the same platform. Some of the features our users love include: 🤸🏽♀️ Flexible Content Types - Visme doesn’t limit you to a single content type. In Visme you can create engaging presentations, infographics, data visualizations, social ads, visual documents, printables, and even videos and GIF’s. 🤝 Collaboration - Work on projects together with your whole team. Annotate and comment on your Visme projects for quick and effective content creation. 🔗 Integrations - Integrate Visme with other products you already know and love include Typeform, Jotform, Box, Google Drive, OneDrive, GIPHY and more. 🚀 Custom Animation - Bring life to your projects with an expanded animation panel, new animated assets, and animated backgrounds! (And soon we’ll take it further with an advanced animation engine) 👫 Interactivity features - Include pop-up or hover over effects on any of your projects to create a better, more interactive experience for the viewer, without a line of code. 🗄️ Asset management - Complete file management with the ability to search, label and organize into folders. For Presentation users, you can also create your own slide library and recycle across all your presentations. 📊 Over 40 Charts & Data widgets - Visualize simple status and figures with our easy-to-use data widgets or dig deep with larger data using our powerful chart engine. 🏃 Track Engagement - Complete analytics with the ability to track how long each viewer engages with your content, down to the slide/page level. Wait, there’s a lot more...but best you explore it for yourself. We also have a lot of amazing features and new integrations in the works as we continue to work on making Visme the only tool you’ll need to create beautiful engaging content. We’d love to give you exclusive access to our premium platform for free so you can see for yourself. Drop a comment and we’ll get you in. Thanks for all of your support. Let us know if you have any comments, questions, or feedback on Visme! We love to hear from our users how we can improve Visme and we can’t wait to hear what you think. thx!
Great to see Visme on Product Hunt, I was actually contemplating taking a subscription. In my opinion, the content library is one of the main differentiators with graphic design tools. How do the graphics in the Visme library compare to competitor tools?