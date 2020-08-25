discussion
Chris Dickey
Maker
Hey Product Hunt, Chris here, one of the makers of Visably. We started building Visably a year ago to better grapple with how brands interact with customers in search. Before you ask, this isn’t SEO. We call it “SEV” or Search Engine Visibility. The difference is that SEO only tracks your website in search. However, there are so MANY more potential brand touch points with customers that aren’t your website… media reviews, ecommerce partners, blogs, etc. Very simply, I wanted to answer the question: “where does my brand exist in search?” Visably finally answers that question, by reviewing all the page content within each organic link on the first page of search. We also segment the SERP by common marketing channels (Ecommerce, Earned Media, Brand Owned, etc.) to make it easier to extract just the results you want, and see how your brand is performing across transactional results vs. informational results. We also threw in several helpful KPI’s that I think you’ll like. We really hope you enjoy. No cost. This one’s on us!
