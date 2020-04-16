  1. Home
VirusUpdates

Minimalist live counter for coronavirus infections

tonixx
Maker
First of all I hope you're all at home and safe! I want to present you the story of how I built a minimalist coronavirus live tracking website :) I was frustrated to have to refresh the WorldoMeters website every time I wanted to see how many new cases of coronavirus there are. Also, I had to scroll all the way down the page to find my country in the list (I'm from Romania) That's why I've decided to build a simple page, that is auto-updating with the latest global stats and also for the visitor's country: https://VirusUpdates.net Please let me know if it works fine in your country Thanks in advance!
Christopher Dengsø
Cool! Works well here in Indonesia
Roxana Ioana
I love the simplicity! It works fine in Romania :)
tonixx
Maker
@roxana_ioana Thank you! Stay safe!!!
tonixx
Maker
@gavri_birnbaum Thx Gabriel! I hope it works fine in your country
Sven Radavics
Works fine for Singapore
tonixx
tonixx
Maker
@sven_radavics Thx Sven! Very low numbers for Singapore, so you're safe! :)
